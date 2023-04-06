Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Don Toliver is officially heading out on the road this summer. Yesterday (April 5), the Houston native announced his “Love Sick Tour” featuring special guests Pi’erre Bourne and more. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city journey will kick off on June 18, and make stops across North America in Toronto, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on July 16 in San Francisco.

Presale tickets are already available for Spotify members until later today (April 6) at 10 p.m. local time. The general on sale will begin tomorrow (April 7) at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Back in February, Don Toliver unveiled his highly anticipated Love Sick album. The project boasted an impressive roster of features, including names like Charlie Wilson, Brent Faiyaz, Wizkid, Future, James Blake, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. Leading the way were well-received singles like “Do It Right” and “4 Me” featuring Kali Uchis, the latter of which included a sample of Beenie Man’s iconic “Girls Dem Sugar” hit.

The “Bus Stop” artist wasted no time treating fans with an upgrade and officially dropped off Love Sick (Deluxe) just a few days later. The newly released edition included brand new appearances from Travis Scott and Teezo Touchdown across four additional cuts.

Prior to Love Sick was his 2021 sophomore LP, Life of a DON, which contained 16 cuts and additional features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. Outside of his own releases, the melodic artist has been staying active by dishing out show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Ain’t Safe” by Trippie Redd, “One Time” by NAV, “Honest” by Justin Bieber, “Don’t Go” by Skrillex, and more.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for Don Toliver’s “Love Sick Tour” down below.

June 18 – Denver, CO

June 20 – Chicago, IL

June 22 – Toronto, ON

June 23 – Sterling Heights, MI

June 25 – Boston, MA

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA

June 29 – New York, NY

July 01 – Washington, DC

July 02 – Raleigh, NC

July 04 – Charlotte, NC

July 05 – Atlanta, GA

July 08 – Houston, TX

July 09 – Irving, TX

July 11 – Austin, TX

July 13 – Phoenix, AZ

July 14 – Los Angeles, CA

July 16 – San Francisco, CA

 

