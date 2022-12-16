Last November, Masego released “Yamz,” a nostalgic track produced by Devin Morrison. A year later, Fetty Wap strategically revealed his official cover of the song and titled it “Sweet Yamz,” which went on to take over social media by storm. One of the song’s earliest champions was the legendary Charlie Wilson, crooning along to it in a popular social post after fans tagged him endlessly asking him to cover it.

Today (Dec. 16), the series of events continues with another official remix, this time with Ronald Isley joining Wilson and Wap as the final component. On the new rendition, the iconic “You Are” singer opens it up with his introduction:

“Alright, Fetty, let me tell you a little something about them yams, buss this down for you/ Can I get to the yams? Sweet yams, show me the way ’cause I got bills to pay/ Can I get to the yams? Sweet yams”

About “Sweet Yamz,” Fetty Wap previously shared via press release: “I really connected with the original song, ‘Yamz,’ from the first time I heard it earlier this year. It makes me think of one of my favorite cities, Miami. I immediately knew I wanted to flip it and I had to do a ZooMix!”

Back in October, Fetty Wap shared his The Butterfly Effect project, which was dedicated to his late daughter. Although the 17-track body of work was featureless, he did collaborate with a plethora of producers like Chopsquad DJ, Great John, FrankGotThePack, Brian “Peoples” Garcia, Shyboogs, and CezBeats. He has also provided assists on recent singles like “Born For Greatness” by Elliott Taylor featuring Mozzy, “Drill Zoo” by Ron Suno, “Leck” by KDDK and Imanbek, and more.

Be sure to press play on Charlie Wilson an Ronald Isley’s official remix of “Sweet Yamz” down below.