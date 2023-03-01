Last Friday (Feb. 24), Don Toliver unveiled his highly anticipated Love Sick album. The project boasted an impressive roster of features, including names like Charlie Wilson, Brent Faiyaz, Wizkid, Future, James Blake, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. Leading the way were well-received singles like “Do It Right” and “4 Me” featuring Kali Uchis, the latter of which included a sample of Beenie Man’s iconic “Girls Dem Sugar” hit.

Today (March 1), the Houston talent wasted no time treating fans with an upgrade and officially dropped off Love Sick (Deluxe). The freshly released edition includes brand new appearances from Travis Scott and Teezo Touchdown across four additional cuts, including a new introduction track. Titled “No Pole,” the offering finds Toliver in his comfort zone with a moody instrumental for his descriptive lyrics:

“She don’t wanna strip no more, don’t wanna hit that pole (Oh), hit my old plug, I get it in and go (Ooh, ooh)/ Shawty owe me something, better pay your toll (Pay, yeah, pay, yeah)/ I lick the spoon and I scrape the bowl (Skrrt, skrrt), scrape the bowl (Skrrt, skrrt), scrape the bowl/ Like did you get the memo? I’m poppin’ hella Skittles, I can solve your riddle/ Will smoke you like it’s menthol, this dude is crazy mental”

Prior to this was the “After Party” singer’s 2021 sophomore LP, Life of a DON, which contained 16 cuts and additional features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. Outside of his own releases, the melodic artist has been staying active by dishing out show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Ain’t Safe” by Trippie Redd, “One Time” by NAV, “Honest” by Justin Bieber, “Don’t Go” by Skrillex, and more.

Be sure to press play on Don Toliver’s brand new Love Sick (Deluxe) album down below.