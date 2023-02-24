Photo: Cover art for Don Toliver’s ‘Love Sick’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Today (Feb. 24), Don Toliver has unveiled his highly anticipated Love Sick album. The project boasts an impressive roster of features, including names like Charlie Wilson, Brent Faiyaz, Wizkid, Future, James Blake, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. An early standout from the LP is “4 Me,” which is equipped with a feature from his girlfriend Kali Uchis and a sample of Beenie Man’s “Girls Dem Sugar.” On the song, the Houston native croons about his love for his lady:

“Know it gets better, even in the rain, you gotta keep your head up (Yeah)/ I let her tell it, she say she fed up, I’m like, ‘Whatever,’ when she mad, the sex better/ I put the diamond on your face, Rockefeller (Feller), I put the meat in you and now we eat together/ You’re the only girl for me, you’re the only girl I need/ You’re the only girl for me, you’re the only girl I need”

The “After Party” artist celebrated the album release by giving every single one of his featured artists their own individual shoutout on Instagram along with a custom graphic design. “Uncle Charlie. The Myth! The undisputed Champ! Tonight is special for me. OG, thank [you] beyond words,” he wrote about Wilson.

“Dude is crazy. This song is crazy. You a GOAT fasho. Appreciate you, bro,” he added about Faiyaz.

Prior to this was Toliver’s 2021 sophomore LP, Life of a DON, which contained 16 cuts and additional features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. Outside of his own releases, the melodic artist has been staying active by dishing out show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Ain’t Safe” by Trippie Redd, “One Time” by NAV, “Honest” by Justin Bieber, “Don’t Go” by Skrillex, and more.

Be sure to press play on Don Toliver’s brand new Love Sick album down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Don Toliver
Rap

