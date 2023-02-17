Photo: Cover art for Don Toliver’s “4 Me” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Love is in the air and Don Toliver is feeling it. Yesterday (Feb. 16), the Houston talent returned with “4 Me,” an affectionate track featuring his girlfriend and fellow artist Kali Uchis. The offering is also another preview from his forthcoming album, following his “Do It Right” single from November 2022. On the new song, he puts his twist over a sample of “Girls Dem Sugar” by Beenie Man:

“Know it gets better, even in the rain, you gotta keep your head up (Yeah)/ I let her tell it, she say she fed up, I’m like, ‘Whatever,’ when she mad, the sex better/ I put the diamond on your face, Rockefeller (Feller), I put the meat in you and now we eat together/ You’re the only girl for me, you’re the only girl I need”

“The story of this song is the feeling of just me wanting to have fun, me wanting to really have a moment with my girl,” the “After Party” singer explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I felt like ‘Drugs N Hella Melodies’ was the last one we did together. I wanted to get back in that pocket, but I wanted to be more fun this time. I wanted us to dance. I wanted us to really live in the moment.”

Toliver’s most recent project was his 2021 sophomore LP, Life of a DON, which contained 16 cuts and additional features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. Outside of his own releases, the melodic artist has been staying active by dishing out show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Ain’t Safe” by Trippie Redd, “One Time” by NAV, “Honest” by Justin Bieber, “Don’t Go” by Skrillex, and more.

Be sure to press play on Don Toliver’s brand new “4 Me” single featuring Kali Uchis down below.

 

