Travis Scott is officially back in his element. The “Sicko Mode” rapper made his highly anticipated return to the concert stage for his first major solo performance Saturday night in London (Aug. 6).

Scott hit the stage at England’s largest concert venue, the O2 Arena. The facility boasts a capacity of 20,000 occupants. Judging by fan footage of Scott’s show, the arena was filled to the brim with overzealous concertgoers. The sold-out show is Scott’s first headlining performance since his Astroworld Festival last November. A second sold-out show is scheduled for this evening (Aug. 7).

Scott amped up the crowds’ energy by coming out to “Hold That Heat.” The use of pyrotechnics on stage and Scott jumping around further added to the energy that was pulsating throughout the venue. Other records performed by the Houston native included “Mamacita,” “Highest in the Room” and “Escape Plan.” The rapper got a rise out of his fans when he surprised them by performing “God’s Country.” The record was originally intended to be apart of the final track list for Kanye West’s Donda album.

Wooooowwwww just woooowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 6, 2022

Travis Scott burned the O2 in London tonight.Goddd he is the best!! 🇬🇧🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sogcevtJCN — Akif (@Akf_333) August 6, 2022

TRAVIS SCOTT OPENING UP HIS SHOW AT THE O2 IN LONDON!!!!! He’s back 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6DZCqHvMzT — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE (@dailytrvis) August 6, 2022

@trvisXX Travis Scott at @TheO2 tonight went beyond wild, never seen a crowd like it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CDf9o2UWPe — AB (@Adam__Baines) August 6, 2022

In April, Scott made his return to the music festival scene while performing at Coachella. Last month, Scott shocked fans when he joined Future on stage at Rolling Loud Miami. He was expected to make his return as a festival headliner at this year’s Day N Vegas Festival in September. However, organizers said logistical issues ultimately made it impossible to host the event.

Just this month (Aug. 1), it was announced that Scott would be heading to Vegas to kick off his “Road to Utopia” residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. His first show is on Sept. 17. “From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist,” said Ronn Nicolli, chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas, to Variety.