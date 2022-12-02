Metro Boomin is indeed one of the hottest producers in the rap game. Since 2011, the St. Louis-bred hitmaker has consistently played a huge part in some of the biggest records — and his foot is still on the gas. Anyone that is familiar with Metro’s style should know that he is going to make sure he has the proper rollout that heightens everyone’s anticipation. This time around, the 29-year-old outdid himself with a cinematic masterpiece that immediately set the tone for his new release. Today (Dec. 2), Young Metro brings forth his latest LP Heroes & Villains.

The fiery six-minute clip hit YouTube on Tuesday (November 29) and is directed by Gibson Hazard, who is also responsible for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” video. Metro Boomin invited some Hollywood stars into the mix as the iconic Morgan Freeman lent his godly vocals to the mini-blockbuster while Atlanta’s LaKeith Stanfield played the role of a villain. “For years, Metro Boomin has protected the city from the unrelenting threat of evil,” Freeman narrates. “With the light of the Boomanati headquarters, once a beacon of hope, has gone dark. In Metro’s absence, villains rise from the shadows.” Young Thug and Gunna also make an appearance in the animated film as teammate broadcasters giving viewers a look into the hubbub overtaking the city. Metro made sure to rep for his incarcerated friends with “Free YSL” flags shown throughout.

While the album was originally set to be released on November 4, Metro pushed it back due to sample clearance issues. “I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended,” he wrote on Twitter. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else.”

The LP is equipped with 15 records in total and features fellow hitmakers like Future, Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Chris Brown and Travis Scott. Check out Heroes & Villains now!