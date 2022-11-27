Metro Boomin is trying his best to keep his spirits lifted since losing his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, this summer. As previously reported by REVOLT, back in June, the producer’s mother was allegedly shot in Atlanta by her husband — Metro’s stepfather — before he turned the gun on himself.

In a vulnerable post shared to his Instagram Stories on Saturday (Nov. 26), he opened up about how he’s coping with his mother’s passing. “Every day I feel like I’m dying slow. Not living, just existing until the day God calls me back home too,” Metro began.

Metro also said his siblings have been his light, adding, “I don’t know where I would be without them.” Two months after his mother was killed, the hitmaker said life has felt like a never-ending nightmare. “My mom was and still is my best friend in the universe, and anybody who really knows me knows I’ve always been a momma’s boy my whole life,” he wrote in a since-deleted post.

Earlier this month, the Not All Heroes Wear Capes artist joined the global hip hop community in mourning the sudden loss of Migos member Takeoff, who was fatally shot on Nov. 1 while attending a party in Houston.

Metro, who worked with Migos throughout the trio’s career, shared a brief tribute to Takeoff after the tragic news broke, writing, “S**t don’t even feel real.” He wrote the caption along with a series of photos of him with Takeoff and his group.

The successful producer is currently gearing up for the release of his next project, Heroes & Villains. The LP was initially set to drop on Nov. 4 but is now expected to arrive on Dec. 2. He explained the delay was due to him being unable to get all the samples cleared on time but promised the project would be “worth the wait.”

See Metro’s tweet about the album delay below.