Metro Boomin is offering fans a word of advice about cherishing loved ones. The Grammy award-winning producer has been in the throes of dealing with grief since losing his mother over a month ago.

His mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was reportedly murdered by her husband on June 3, according to TMZ. Her husband, who is not Metro Boomin’s biological father, reportedly committed suicide after killing his wife outside of Atlanta.

In a post shared to Metro Boomin’s Instagram story, the producer said his new normal now consists of mourning his mother’s death. “Please love and appreciate your parents while they are here,” he wrote on Saturday (July 23). The post continued, “I’d give anything in the world to speak to my Mom again. Crying everyday is the new normal.” He also shared a photo of a book page highlighting how to find freedom by turning to God and Bible scripture.

Metro Boomin shared a close bond with his mother. In past social media posts, he described his mother as being “My first and greatest blessing.” Wayne raised Metro Boomin and his three siblings in St. Louis, Missouri. Wayne was her son’s biggest fan and champion. While launching his career, a young Metro Boomin often relied on his mother to drive him from St. Louis to Atlanta to work with various rappers.

As news of Wayne’s passing spread across the internet, scores of industry peers and fans offered their condolences to Metro Boomin. Saturday morning was not different for fans who saw Metro Boomin’s moment of raw emotion of social.

“That’s the hardest pain to ever go through. I don’t wish this feeling on anybody,” wrote an individual. “I feel his pain my mom passed away 11 years ago and I’ve never been the same after that… you never get over it just learn how to live with it… sending him hugs…,” wrote another.