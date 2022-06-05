By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.05.2022

It has been reported that Atlanta producer Metro Boomin’s mother Leslie Joanne Wayne was allegedly killed Friday night (June 3) by her husband – who is not Metro Boomin’s father — before he killed himself.

Metro Boom has yet to issue a statement at the moment but according to TMZ, his mother’s body was discovered by cops just outside of the Atlanta area.

Many people like Karen Civil and others have offered their condolences. “Prayers & Condolences to @MetroBoomin & his entire family,” Karen Civil tweeted.

Fatima B, who is Metro Boomin’s stylist and creative director, took to her Instagram stories with a post as well. “Praying for all of my friends right now [red heartbroken emoji and dove emoji],” the stories read.

This is a devastating loss for one of the biggest record producers in the music industry right now. If you follow Metro Boomin’s social media, you can tell that he and his mother were very close. His mother raised him and his 3 siblings in St. Louis. According to Metro Boomin, she was actually one of the first people to notice his musical talents and encouraged him to pursue his passion throughout his early adulthood. In the beginning of his career, she would sometimes drive him over eight hours from St. Louis to Atlanta so that he could collaborate with rappers he had met online.

The record producer is known for making hits with artists such as 21 Savage, Future, Drake, Gunna, Young Thug, Migos, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Big Sean, NAV and more.

Sources connected to the investigation told TMZ that an autopsy will be conducted for an official cause of Wayne’s death and that Metro Boomin and his family request privacy during this difficult time.

Our condolences go out to Metro Boomin and his family.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Metro Boomin

Trending
MetaMoney

What is the purpose of smart contracts? | 'MetaMoney'

On a brand new episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz breaks down smart contract technology, why ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black women college graduates and how Gyrl Wonder is helping them tackle the hard job market

Social impact, career and alignment are at the core of Gyrl Wonder’s offerings for young ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.03.2022
View More