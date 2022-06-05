It has been reported that Atlanta producer Metro Boomin’s mother Leslie Joanne Wayne was allegedly killed Friday night (June 3) by her husband – who is not Metro Boomin’s father — before he killed himself.

Metro Boom has yet to issue a statement at the moment but according to TMZ, his mother’s body was discovered by cops just outside of the Atlanta area.

Many people like Karen Civil and others have offered their condolences. “Prayers & Condolences to @MetroBoomin & his entire family,” Karen Civil tweeted.

Prayers & Condolences to @MetroBoomin & his entire family. — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 5, 2022

Fatima B, who is Metro Boomin’s stylist and creative director, took to her Instagram stories with a post as well. “Praying for all of my friends right now [red heartbroken emoji and dove emoji],” the stories read.

This is a devastating loss for one of the biggest record producers in the music industry right now. If you follow Metro Boomin’s social media, you can tell that he and his mother were very close. His mother raised him and his 3 siblings in St. Louis. According to Metro Boomin, she was actually one of the first people to notice his musical talents and encouraged him to pursue his passion throughout his early adulthood. In the beginning of his career, she would sometimes drive him over eight hours from St. Louis to Atlanta so that he could collaborate with rappers he had met online.

My first and greatest blessing is Mom. Smart, Strong, Beautiful inside & out and Faith Filled. How could I not win!#blessingnamedleslie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vPW32J5ubN — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 15, 2017

Happy Birthday Mom! My biggest inspiration!!

Enjoy your new phase!#LESLIETIME pic.twitter.com/mr12Jks9WG — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 30, 2019

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the 🌍 go round. This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6RS7BqoQ7 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 10, 2020

The record producer is known for making hits with artists such as 21 Savage, Future, Drake, Gunna, Young Thug, Migos, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Big Sean, NAV and more.

Sources connected to the investigation told TMZ that an autopsy will be conducted for an official cause of Wayne’s death and that Metro Boomin and his family request privacy during this difficult time.

Our condolences go out to Metro Boomin and his family.