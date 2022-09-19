Metro Boomin is officially back and ready to take over. The Grammy Award-nominated producer and artist announced over the weekend that his forthcoming album, Heroes & Villains, is set to release on Nov. 4.

Paired with the news was the official album trailer, which gave fans a glimpse of what was in store. The clip opens up with a fire that was rapidly and uncontrollably spreading across a bridge. Then, the sounds of a soulful choir backed by a flurry of piano riffs start blaring as Metro Boomin’s name flashes across the screen.

Heroes & Villains will serve as his first solo LP in four years. Back in 2018, he made his full-length debut with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. That project went on to become a commercial success, grabbing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. It also picked up a Platinum certification and boasted well-loved tracks like “Space Cadet” featuring Gunna, “No Complaints” featuring Drake and Offset, and “Don’t Come Out The House” featuring 21 Savage.

Since then, the Diamond-certified producer has shared offerings like 2020’s Savage Mode II project with 21 Savage, “Mile High” with James Blake and Travis Scott, “Go Viral” by Joe Moses, and more.

During his hiatus, Metro Boomin was grieving the loss of his beloved mother. Back in July, the producer shared an emotional message about how life has been without her. “Please love and appreciate your parents while they are here,” he wrote on his Instagram on July 23. “I’d give anything in the world to speak to my mom again. Crying everyday is the new normal.”

Be sure to check out Metro Boomin’s brand new album trailer for Heroes & Villains down below.