Back in April, Future dropped off his ninth studio LP, I NEVER LIKED YOU, which originally came with 16 dope cuts and assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Days later, the hip hop veteran would upgrade the album with an extended edition, adding on six additional songs and collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

Yesterday (Nov. 29), the Atlanta star returned with his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “712PM.” The new clip was directed by Travis Scott and followed the “Mask Off” rapper through a wild night of switching between luxury cars and attending premieres. On the song, Wheezy and TM88 provided the hard-hitting instrumental for Future’s bars:

“Sitting behind five percent, you can see the china, lil’ one going crazy, ready to go for the gang/ If it wasn’t for Google, man that b**ch wouldn’t know my nickname, dropped a Maybach truck on a watch and it was plain Jane/ Let the door swang, swang the door open, smell cocaine, trafficking drug money and trap out this one lane/ Stepped all in mud, this b**ch can’t wait to tie my shoelace, oh, she don’t like girls, bet this money make a b**ch so gay”

In terms of other visuals from the project, fans have been able to enjoy clips for tracks like “HOLY GHOST,” “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ,” “KEEP IT BURNIN,” and “WAIT FOR U.” I NEVER LIKED YOU marked a return to the top of the charts for Future, landing him his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 221,512 units sold the first week in the U.S. alone.

Be sure to press play on Future’s brand new “712PM” music video down below.