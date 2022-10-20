Earlier today (Oct. 20), Future decided to bless the masses with another visual from his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU. Fans can now enjoy a new clip for “MASSAGING ME,” a Bonesxspitta & ATL Jacob-produced banger that’s full of the rockstar-themed subject matter that Future is well-known for:

“We turn Miami to Sky-ami, we do this without any shenani’, she ready, spaghetti, I’m throwin’ them baguettes, I’m cuttin’ s**t up like machete, more hundo, the solo, I’m ripped, the king, I’m the GOAT, I’m your daddy, put my finger in her p**sy, VVS, hit her like a porn star, I came heavy, she can tell my persona, that’s the difference, put it down in her tonsils, I’m responsible, b**ch, I’m doin’ my numbers, no matter what I done conquered, I’m goin’ back in and goin’ bonkеrs, bad b**ch, she wearin’ a differеnt bag in all her pics…”

The video for “MASSAGING ME” comes courtesy of Baby GOAT and is centered around Future in a room with a plethora of beautiful women. Using special effects, the clip gives viewers a pretty clear idea of what the Atlanta star’s rockstar lifestyle looks like.

I NEVER LIKED YOU made landfall back in April with 16 songs and additional features from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. The album became Future’s eighth number one and 15th top 10 on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 222,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Not long after, Future would keep his momentum going with a deluxe edition of that album, adding on five tracks and assists from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter. I NEVER LIKED YOU has also since earned Future a gold certification. Press play on “MASSAGING ME” below.