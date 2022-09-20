Photo: Getty
Future has taken another step in growing his estimated $40 million net worth after reportedly selling his publishing catalog.

Variety reported on Tuesday (Sept. 20), Influence Media Partners has acquired Future’s publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, a deal that is said to be in the “high eight figures.”

In a statement, Future said he was excited to partner with the music platform: “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs. I’m proud to partner with Rene [McLean] and the team at Influence Media. [To] send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Influence Media partner and founding advisor Rene McLean said in regards of the acquisition: “Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected.”

He added, “It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. [Future’s] prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honored to be partnered with him.”

Influence Media co-managing partner Lynn Hazan further explained, “We consider Future an artist of the ages. He resonates across a spectrum of demographics. We’re so excited about this partnership. It’s a fitting addition to our growing repertoire of top-tier talent and promotes our forward-thinking mission.”

She continued, “During my tenure at Epic Records, I was able to work with and support Future throughout his pivotal career. Now at Influence, it feels like fate to be able to collaborate with him again alongside my dynamic partners to protect his legacy and works.”

From 2004 to 2020, the Atlanta rapper penned over 600 songs, including “Jumpman” with frequent collaborator Drake, Taylor Swift’s “End Game,” The Weeknd’s “Low Life,” as well as his own hits such as “Mask Off.”

In July, Future became one of the all-time, top-achieving gold and platinum rappers with over 95 million units certified. Michele Ballantyne, the COO of The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), congratulated the rapper on the feat, stating that only a few have achieved that success. “We’re thrilled to celebrate that Future now has 95 million RIAA certified units spanning nine albums and 68 separate singles! He’s in an elite group – very few artists have achieved this level of success in the history of our nearly 65-year-old program.”

 

