Bobby Shmurda’s wish to be released from Epic Records has been granted. The Brooklyn rapper revealed the news on Thursday (March 24) via a post on his Instagram Story.

“Attention!!!! To all Shmurda fans aka the Shmurdas. I just sign my release papers also jus made ah milly today,” he wrote in the latest update of his battle with the major label. He then expressed his excitement about releasing new projects as an independent artist. “I can’t wait to drop s/o my nigga @Trulife ahh ahh ahh my nigga I’m shooting my 1st independence video today called ‘Getting Em Back’ we celebrating all week in kods pop out nd Monday starlets.”

For Bobby, his freedom from the label was a long time coming. He’s publicly shared his gripes on numerous occasions since signing his Epic deal in 2014. Most recently, he pleaded to be let go from Epic, which he claimed profited more from his deal than he did.

“I got a 70-year-old lady (CEO Sylvia Rhone) running my label and I love her dearly but doesn’t want to let me go at alllllllllllll no matter what I do,” Shmurda wrote on Instagram last month. “I’ve been sign[ed] to them since I was 19. I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home. You name one person in the industry a lable keeps sign in jail for six years??????”

“Yeah I k[now] I [know],” he continued.”I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo.”

While under the label, Bobby complained that they were “stopping my music [from being released] and prolonging my career,” and added that his post-jail album is already completed. Now that he’s free, it’s safe to assume that the Shmurdas can expect new music in the near future.

See the post about Bobby Shmurda’s release below.