Drake continues to prove why he’s one of the most celebrated artists of hip hop’s current generation. Recently, Shazam decided to share some statistics for their 20th anniversary. One such stat was about Drake, who has now become the most searched artist in Shazam’s history thanks to over 350 million “Shazams” for both his own releases and featured appearances. In addition, the Views standout “One Dance” is Drake’s most popular track on the platform thanks to over 17 million Shazams.

Back in June, Drake surprised everyone with his seventh studio LP Honestly, Nevermind, which saw the Toronto emcee experimenting with different electronic genres. The project contained 14 songs and contributions from 21 Savage, Black Coffee, Gordo, &ME, Noah “40” Shebib, Tay Keith, and more. Honestly, Nevermind became Drake‘s eleventh number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 204,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Prior to that, he liberated Certified Lover Boy in September of last year, complete with collaborations alongside Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Future, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Outside of his own work, Drake contributed to recent drops like Young Thug’s “Bubbly,” Majid Jordan’s “Stars Align,” Gunna’s “P power,” Future’s “WAIT FOR U,” Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs,” Beyoncé’s “HEATED,” DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” and The Game’s “DRAKE with the BRAIDS.”

In related news, Drake has also made headlines for some serious losses incurred from gambling. According to Mirror, the OVO Sound head honcho lost about $430,000 in bets made for UFC 278. He placed wagers on fighters José Aldo and Kamaru Usman, both of whom lost their respective matches against Merab Dvalishvili and Leon Edwards. Check out more of Shazam’s incredible stats here, which includes entries from the likes of Ed Sheeran, BTS, Gnarls Barkley, and John Legend.