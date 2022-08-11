About half a decade ago, Drake’s father got a tattoo portrait of the rapper. The Toronto rapper shared a photo of the permanent ink on his father’s right arm on Monday (Aug. 8). He wrote, “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family” followed by laughing emojis.

Dennis Graham originally got the tattoo done by Louisiana artist Money Mike in 2017. Drake took a page out of his father’s book and got a portrait tattoo of Graham’s mugshot on his body. But the rapper didn’t stop there: He got tribute tattoos of Denzel Washington, Aaliyah, Sade, Lil Wayne, his late friend Anthony Fif, his grandma, uncle, and more. Celebrity artist Dr. Woo of Shamrock Social Club handled Drizzy’s artwork, and the likeness isn’t as questionable as the work Mike did for his father.

Graham got the tattoo touched up, and Mike isn’t here for it. He told TMZ the tattoo wasn’t perfect, but the artist insists it’s because he was being rushed. Additionally, Mike said the tattoo was done during Graham’s birthday party for free. He told the outlet, “I’ve been good friends with Bishop Don Magic Juan for close to 15 years and he invited me to Dennis’ birthday party randomly one night. So I joined him. I went, sounded like a fun time, and I brought Dennis a couple bottles of some expensive champagne for his birthday. I’ve never met the guy before. Not a fan of Drake, but I figured it would be fun.”

Mike admitted he did have a conversation with Graham about his work. The rapper’s father made an appointment three days later to get a tattoo in honor of his superstar son. Mike continued, “So in my defense, one of the reasons the tattoo isn’t the absolute greatest I’ve ever been able to do is because he was rushing me. So four hours into the tattoo he was in severe pain, and he was telling me basically just to wrap it up. So that was like when I got to the hair. Once we were on the hair I was being majorly rushed, and he loved the tattoo. When I was done with it he was stoked, his family was stoked, his girlfriend liked it. Drake’s sister liked it, everybody was happy with it.” Check out the update of Drake’s father’s tattoo and see what a few social media users had to say:

Drake's dad got the tattoo fixed up in 2018 — what do you think of the retouched ink? pic.twitter.com/z8de5HhA7E — Etalk (@etalkCTV) August 10, 2022

Better..but still looks like Spock — ButtonEyes (@SquirrelMints) August 10, 2022

Defently an improvement .it pays to spend a lot of money when it comes to inking your skin — Fiona (@Fiona73750276) August 10, 2022