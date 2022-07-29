Back in 2012, Future blessed the masses with the Mike WiLL Made-It and Marz-produced single “Turn On The Lights.” Taken from Future‘s debut LP Pluto, the infectious cut became a runaway hit, peaking at the number two position on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and — years later — earning all parties a Platinum plaque. “Turn On The Lights” also spawned notable remixes from Lil Wayne, Ciara, and Lloyd.

Today (July 29), house giants Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia decided to reimagine the aforementioned song as “Turn On The Lights again..,” turning the song’s iconic hook into a chant over production that’s perfect for your nearest rave:

“Turn on the lights, there’s things I’m goin’ through, and what they goin’ through right now, it’s like … and tell her I’ve been lookin’ for her … I’m lookin’ for, I’m lookin’ for her…”

“Turn On The Light again..” (which sees additional backing from Desembra and PARISI) was first revealed earlier this month during Fred again..‘s first-ever Boiler Room set to the excitement of the packed audience. In addition to Fred again.., the lively London session saw equally dope support from Amaliah and Kiliminajaro. Taking to social media, Fred again.. shared his emotions following the performance, which was recorded and is now available for all to enjoy:

“Absolutely can’t wait for y’all to see this. It’s almost entirely exclusives unreleased tunes of mine and a couple friends, and it was a really [a] deep experience for me. Not … sure why, but it defffff was. You can see how broken I am by the end. And it’s only like an hour!”

Press play on Fred again.., Swedish House Mafia, and Future‘s “Turn On The Lights again..” below, along with the aforementioned Boiler Room set. The collaboration is expected to appear on the third installment of Fred again..’s critically acclaimed Actual Life series.