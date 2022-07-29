By Jon Powell
  /  07.29.2022

Back in 2012, Future blessed the masses with the Mike WiLL Made-It and Marz-produced single “Turn On The Lights.” Taken from Future‘s debut LP Pluto, the infectious cut became a runaway hit, peaking at the number two position on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and — years later — earning all parties a Platinum plaque. “Turn On The Lights” also spawned notable remixes from Lil Wayne, Ciara, and Lloyd.

Today (July 29), house giants Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia decided to reimagine the aforementioned song as “Turn On The Lights again..,” turning the song’s iconic hook into a chant over production that’s perfect for your nearest rave:

Turn on the lights, there’s things I’m goin’ through, and what they goin’ through right now, it’s like … and tell her I’ve been lookin’ for her … I’m lookin’ for, I’m lookin’ for her…”

“Turn On The Light again..” (which sees additional backing from Desembra and PARISI) was first revealed earlier this month during Fred again..‘s first-ever Boiler Room set to the excitement of the packed audience. In addition to Fred again.., the lively London session saw equally dope support from Amaliah and Kiliminajaro. Taking to social media, Fred again.. shared his emotions following the performance, which was recorded and is now available for all to enjoy:

“Absolutely can’t wait for y’all to see this. It’s almost entirely exclusives unreleased tunes of mine and a couple friends, and it was a really [a] deep experience for me. Not … sure why, but it defffff was. You can see how broken I am by the end. And it’s only like an hour!

Press play on Fred again.., Swedish House Mafia, and Future‘s “Turn On The Lights again..” below, along with the aforementioned Boiler Room set. The collaboration is expected to appear on the third installment of Fred again..’s critically acclaimed Actual Life series.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fred again..
Future
Singles
Swedish House Mafia

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black Farmers Matter: The importance of supporting them

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment of “Stand Up For,” we turn our attention ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
View More