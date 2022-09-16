G Herbo is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming Survivor’s Remorse album. Last week, he came out swinging with his “Me, Myself & I” track featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Today (Sept. 16), the Chicago rapper keeps his momentum going with his brand new “Blues” single. Equipped with an assist from Future, the new offering sees them fusing their flows over some production courtesy of ATL Jacob:

I’m a street n***a that got rich, I made curves off a brick, see a h** and hit the curve, what’s the word? Money ain’t swerve/ Weed and crack I used to serve, not like rappers ’cause they nerds, my b**ch snappin’, need a purse, give her racks, she on my nerves/ Get it back, I hit the stu’, daily trapped in with the crew (Ayy), keep my savage in the coupe, two ratchets wit’ the screw/ I’m in Saks, just spendin’ sacks, got patent on my shoes

G Herbo released his sixth studio LP 25 last year, which was a 19-track body of work that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Outside of his own music, he has dished out plenty of guest verses on tracks like “Ghetto Superstar” with Roddy Ricch and Doeboy, “Invite Only” with Trench Baby and Polo G, and “Mufasa” by OMB Peezy.

In terms of what Future has been up to, dropped his I NEVER LIKED YOU album back in April, which contained 16 tracks and features from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. The project marked Future‘s eighth at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 222,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new “Blues” single featuring Future.