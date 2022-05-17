So far this year, BigBankBandz has fed fans with a slew of singles like “AM PM,” “Taking Spots,” “Said What I Said,” “Facts,” “Teach,” and “Huh.” He shows no signs of stopping soon as he re-ups this week and drops off another one, this time alongside G Herbo for their new collaboration titled “Bloody Tears.” On the track, the two show off their Chicago chemistry as they rap about the realities of life:

We was deep up in them trenches but intelligent (Huh) a lot of robbing, a lot of killing going on, I seen hell of it (Huh)/ She say she feel good up inside when she hug me (She did), I can’t put you on for free, lil’ n***a, you don’t love me/ Call the shots, yeah, I’m a boss, that’s some’ that you should be, open up and talk, don’t be scared of me, baby

I think that you special, spend a bag on you, baby, throw it back and fuck it up, prepared for it, baby/ Turn my self up, think I owe you some’, you can suck a dick, why you all up in yo’ feelings worried ’bout bitches I ain’t hit?/ I been really grinding, yeah, whole lotta years for this shit

In terms of what G Herbo has been up to, he released his sixth studio LP 25 last year, which was a 19-track body of work that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Since then, he has appeared in a string of dope collaborations before officially returning a few months ago with most recent single “Locked In.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Bloody Tears” by BigBankBandz featuring G Herbo down below.