Last year, G Herbo released his sixth studio LP 25, a 19-track body of work that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Since then, he has appeared in a slew of dope collaborations before officially returning a few weeks ago with a brand new single “Locked In.” Over the weekend, he unveiled the official music video, which sees Herbo in his zone as he rides some production courtesy of Southside while reflecting on everything he has been through:

I was in a slump (Was in a slump) ever since I lost my brother, I’ve been gettin’ drunk/ Slowly crawlin’ out the hump, shit got me fucked up, mentally, any n***a play with me, I dump, physically/ Everywhere I be, we keep a couple Glocks tucked I ain’t hard to see, I’m in that double-R truck I can’t lie, I got a lot of money, ton of money/ Stackin’ money, I don’t walk to money, run to money, money callin’, bitch I go to money, come to money

Within last few months, G Herbo has joined in on some noteworthy collabs, such as Blueface’s “Street Signs,” BIA’s “Besito,” Kay Flock’s “Being Honest (Remix),” and “Survivor’s Guilt” by Saba. In a previous episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Herbo spoke on the adversity he’s endured during his musical journey: “I just feel like I stay solid through everything ‘cause when I dropped my first project, Welcome to Fazoland, I was 17-year-old or some shit like that. I was really in the streets more… more than anything … There’s a lot of shit behind the industry… adversity and a lot of shit you got to overcome, especially with you being independent.”

Be sure to press play on “Locked In” by G Herbo down below.