Today (April 15), Blueface unleashes his latest collaboration, this time tapping in with G Herbo for the assist. The freshly released “Street Signs” arrives with an accompanying visual that sees the two linking up while surrounded by women and lavish cars. On the track, Blueface sets the tone with the introduction before kicking it off to his co-star:

Tryna come through, gotta jump hoops in two gate, second-degree murder ’cause he tried it in first place (‘Aight)/ Bitches ain’t fuckin’, get the boot on their birthday (Why?) I ain’t gotta bite for her bitch, tell her to ride dick/ If she not buyin’ and buyin’, I’m not finna buy her shit (Bye)/ Why do n***as wanna fight me instead of fightin’ with a bitch? (Get out), don’t play with Crips, boy

Prior to this, Blueface blessed the masses with other collaborations like “Chose Me” featuring Blxst and “Her Bad” with 1TakeJay. His official debut LP Find A Beat was a humorously titled body of work that saw 16 tracks with additional features like Gunna, Lil Baby, Polo G, DaBaby, Ambjaay, NLE Choppa, Stunna 4 Vegas, Jeremih, and YBN Nahmir. 2020 also saw Blueface reload his 2018 breakthrough mixtape Famous Cryp, which — following the upgrade — boasted 22 cuts with a slew of contributions from heavyweights like Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, 03 Greedo, Sada Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and DJ Kay Slay.

Back in July, G Herbo released his sixth studio LP 25, which came with 19 hard-hitting tracks and additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Since then, he has liberated visuals from the project such as “Cold World” and “Stand The Rain (Mad Max).”

Be sure to press play on Blueface and G Herbo’s brand new “Street Signs” music video down below.