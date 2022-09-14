Photo: Video screenshot from NAV’s “One Time”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2022

NAV continues to drop new visuals from his fourth studio LP Demons Protected By Angels. Yesterday (Sept. 13), the Canadian talent unveiled his latest for the Wheezy and Dez Wright-produced “One Time,” a collaboration alongside Don Toliver and Future. The track sees the artists harmonizing about women, riches, and other aspects of a fast lifestyle:

“Think I’m in the ceilin’ when you f**kin’ with a star, girl, just drop a pin, I’m pullin’ up to where you are, everything I get, it come with options ’cause I’m famous, had a special moment, still can’t tell you what her name is, plug into your socket, let me be the one in charge, I can be your mirror, I can show you who you are, can’t be seen in public with you, I’m takin’ a risk, every time you use your phone, I think you bein’ slick, focus on the moment, don’t know how long we’ll live…”

The accompanying clip for “One Time” comes courtesy of Spike Jordan and is a rather trippy affair that takes place at a motel in the middle of nowhere. Toliver handles his hook duties in different spots outside the location while NAV seduces his love interest in a bedroom with a dismembered hand. Future also appears for his verse in a bathroom with two women and a Poltergeist-inspired television. It’s a video that you’ll want to press play on a few times to catch everything.

Demons Protected By Angels made landfall last week with 19 songs and — in addition to the aforementioned — notable features from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Gunna, Lil Durk, RealestK, Bryson Tiller, and Babyface Ray. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to debut with 50,000 to 55,000 album-equivalent units. Check out NAV, Don Toliver, and Future’s “One Time” video below.

NAV drops off visual for "Lost Me" with RealestK

By Jon Powell
  09.12.2022

Nav drops off new album 'Demons Protected By Angels'

By DJ First Class
  09.09.2022
Tags in this article:
Tags
Don Toliver
Future
Music Videos
NAV

NAV drops off visual for "Lost Me" with RealestK

By Jon Powell
  09.12.2022

Nav drops off new album 'Demons Protected By Angels'

By DJ First Class
  09.09.2022
