Last week, NAV blessed the masses with his fourth studio LP Demons Protected by Angels, a 19-song effort with additional appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Babyface Ray, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, and more. Not long after (Sept. 10), the Canadian talent dropped off a new visual from the album for “Lost Me,” a collaboration alongside RealestK that sees the two harmonizing about a love interest deemed disloyal:

“I hate when you frown but to tell you the truth, I’m not settling down, can’t believe you can vibe with someone else, I’m starting to look at you different now, you lettin’ him take you shoppin’ but I’m the one that really gave you your style, whole time I thought you had a heart but I swear you love seein’ me miserable now, I can’t bе replaced, just look at your face, I madе sure diamonds crushed in the dial…”

The accompanying clip for the NAV, Money Musik, 254Bodi, and HONEYWOODSIX-produced effort is an artsy, black-and-white affair that takes place in a single room. Viewers can see NAV sitting at a throne with a pile of money while RealestK makes his appearance while flanked by sunglass-wearing mannequins.

According to Hits Daily Double, Demons Protected by Angels has been given a first-week forecast of 50,000 to 55,000 album-equivalent units. If accurate, that would mark an increase from NAV’s 2020 release Emergency Tsunami, which debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 thanks to 42,000 units sold. Much like Demons Protected by Angels, Emergency Tsunami was a star-studded affair with contributions from Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Future, SahBabii, and the late Lil Keed. Press play on NAV and RealestK’s “Lost Me” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Demons Protected by Angels in its entirety here.