Today (May 13), Grammy award-winning artist and songwriter VORY releases his new single “Do Not Disturb” via Dream Chasers Records/Universal Music Group. Equipped with features from Yung Bleu and NAV, “Do Not Disturb” marks the first release from his forthcoming album, Lost Souls. On the track, the three fuse their energies together as they slide over some production courtesy of Young Martey:

Take a trip and put your phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ put it in OT but you keep workin’ my nerves/ Not tryin’ to go back and forth ’bout who hurt who first you ain’t gotta question, baby, it’s yours/ How I’m under thirty and made thirty, thirty times? How you do my dirty and play victim blows my mind/ I was scarred from issues, you said it would heal in time

Tryna hide your past up in the dark, but caught my body to the light/ You ain’t livin’ right/ I know if I brought it up tonight, we in for one hell of a night (Ayy)/ Tryna do you right, ayy, tryna do you right I know if I text a friend/

In a previous conversation with REVOLT, Vory opened up about one of the most emotional songs in his catalog: “I ain’t going to lie, I probably cried the night I recorded ‘CC Interlude.’ There was a lot going on. My music is my life. It’s a pride thing with me. It’s like a kid who never picked up a gun and he rapping about shooting. You have to be able to take your own music seriously. I have people who look to my music for answers and I’d never want to misguide them.”

