Nav has honestly been one of the most slept on artists since he stepped on the scene back in 2016. Although he has two RIAA gold certified mixtapes and two platinum albums under his belt, he seems to not get the respect he deserves as not only an artist — but a producer as well. The XO artist has been delivering heat left and right for a number of years now and the time has come for his fans to indulge in some new music. Around this time each year, we somehow get an onslaught of solid projects before the holidays and Nav is making sure he’s at the forefront by any means. Today (Sept. 9) the Canadian rapper brings forth his fourth studio LP Demons Protected By Angels.

RIP Queen Elizabeth she would have loved Toronto hip-hop superstar NAV’s 4th studio album “Demons Protected by Angels” set to release tonight at midnight. pic.twitter.com/8t6brOLFHP — Gore (@love_scars14) September 8, 2022

Nav recently spoke to Complex about the meaning behind Demons Protected by Angels and why it means so much to him: “The album title was inspired by a sweater that my friend had made,” he explained. “And I’ve begged him to get the sweater. I was like, ‘Yo, I wanna wear your shit and support my friend’s stuff.’ So he brought it out and it had that on the back of the sweater.” he continued. “And it was very meaningful to me, because he came up with that himself when his mom passed away about a year ago. So I was like, ‘Wow, that’s even better.’ Like, it actually has a good meaning. So that’s why we came up with it.”

The album consists of 19 records and boasts features from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Future, Don Toliver, Babyface Ray and more!