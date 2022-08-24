By Regina Cho
  08.24.2022

Nav recently confirmed his next album, titled Demons Protected By Angels, is officially on the way. Last month, he kicked off the rollout by sharing his “Never Sleep” single featuring Travis Scott and Lil Baby. Yesterday (Aug. 23), Nav returned to drop off his next preview, this time revealing the more mellow “Wrong Decisions” track. Over a self-produced beat, the new song sees Nav rapping about the ups and downs of his career:

Had to get it all by myself, I ain’t have a choice (No choice), when you got nobody around, it’s hard to enjoy (Mm-hmm)/ In public, wearin’ my chain, I make sure I show it (Show it), always feel like something’s missin’, I’m just tryna fill my void (Somethin’ missin’)/ My heart been filled with pain, I just cover it up in Dior (Dior), sittin’ courtside at the game, thinkin’ ’bout my problems on the floor (On the floor)

I don’t really enjoy this s**t, I got ’em always chasin’ more (Chasin’ more), tryna keep up with other people, it’s startin’ to turn into a chore (I can’t keep up)/ Told myself, I’m doin’ damage (Damage), nobody gon’ understand it

Back in 2020, Nav and Wheezy joined forces to cook up their Emergency Tsunami mixtape. That project boasted 14 tracks and included features from favorites Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed, and SahBabii. Just prior to that body of work, Nav also released his solo project Good Intentions where he collaborated with the late Pop Smoke, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Outside of his own releases, Nav has contributed verses to 2021 songs like “Kukoc” by AJ Tracey, “Pots N Pans” by Lil Duke on YSL, and “About You” by Lil Tecca.

Be sure to press play on “Wrong Decisions” by Nav down below.

