As the king of the remix, it only makes sense for Diddy to add his special touch to a current hit. Plus, there’s a cinematic clip to match!

Earlier today (March 17), Metro Boomin decided to add the Bad Boy star to the new edition of his latest single “Creepin’,” a DaHeala, Peter Lee Johnson, and ​Johan Lenox-produced offering that samples Mario Winans’ classic single, “I Don’t Wanna Know,” which Diddy was also featured on. As such, “Creepin'” is centered around the realities of infidelity:

“How you go from housewife to a sneaky link? Got you riding ’round in all type of Benzes and Rovers, girl, you used to ride in the rinky dink…”

Diddy‘s addition perfectly matches the song’s original theme with lines about his commitment to a fragile relationship.

“They ain’t real thеn they ain’t Puff, ain’t a place in this world that my feet ain’t touch, I got visions that cost millions and make billions, baby girl, we can make love and make trillions, damn, baby, you my curse and my crush, I walk to the ends of the earth for your touch, ride for you, cry for you, die for you, never gon’ say ‘Goodbye’ to you, never lie to you, life ain’t perfect, we just live it, f**k what they say we did, we just did it…”

Back in December of 2022, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore LP, HEROES & VILLAINS, a 15-song effort with additional contributions from John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and more. The project was a commercial success for the St. Louis producer, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 185,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

HEROES & VILLAINS follows Metro’s debut LP, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, another top-tier effort that made landfall in 2018 and was packed with many of hip hop’s current frontrunners. A couple of years later, he would reunite with Savage for the sequel to their breakthrough album Savage Mode.

Press play on the official video for “Creepin’ (Remix)” below.