Photo: Screenshot from Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix)” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

As the king of the remix, it only makes sense for Diddy to add his special touch to a current hit. Plus, there’s a cinematic clip to match!

Earlier today (March 17), Metro Boomin decided to add the Bad Boy star to the new edition of his latest single “Creepin’,” a DaHeala, Peter Lee Johnson, and ​Johan Lenox-produced offering that samples Mario Winans’ classic single, “I Don’t Wanna Know,” which Diddy was also featured on. As such, “Creepin'” is centered around the realities of infidelity:

“How you go from housewife to a sneaky link? Got you riding ’round in all type of Benzes and Rovers, girl, you used to ride in the rinky dink…”

Diddy‘s addition perfectly matches the song’s original theme with lines about his commitment to a fragile relationship.

“They ain’t real thеn they ain’t Puff, ain’t a place in this world that my feet ain’t touch, I got visions that cost millions and make billions, baby girl, we can make love and make trillions, damn, baby, you my curse and my crush, I walk to the ends of the earth for your touch, ride for you, cry for you, die for you, never gon’ say ‘Goodbye’ to you, never lie to you, life ain’t perfect, we just live it, f**k what they say we did, we just did it…”

Back in December of 2022, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore LP, HEROES & VILLAINS, a 15-song effort with additional contributions from John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and more. The project was a commercial success for the St. Louis producer, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 185,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

HEROES & VILLAINS follows Metro’s debut LP, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, another top-tier effort that made landfall in 2018 and was packed with many of hip hop’s current frontrunners. A couple of years later, he would reunite with Savage for the sequel to their breakthrough album Savage Mode.

Press play on the official video for “Creepin’ (Remix)” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Drama announces forthcoming 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape with De La Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

03 Greedo officially returns with new “Bacc Like I Never Left” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Doechii taps Kodak Black for new "What It Is" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

EST Gee drops off sophomore 'MAD' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for remix of "Creepin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Nipsey Hussle's kids will take ownership of Marathon Clothing store

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
21 Savage
Metro Boomin
Music Videos
Rap
Sean "Diddy" Combs
The Weeknd
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Drama announces forthcoming 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape with De La Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

03 Greedo officially returns with new “Bacc Like I Never Left” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Doechii taps Kodak Black for new "What It Is" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

EST Gee drops off sophomore 'MAD' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for remix of "Creepin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Nipsey Hussle's kids will take ownership of Marathon Clothing store

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More