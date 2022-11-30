This Friday (Dec. 2) Metro Boomin will release his highly anticipated Heroes & Villains album, a body of work dedicated to his late mother, Leslie Wayne. He dropped off the first look yesterday (Nov. 29) in the form of an action-packed short film. Directed by Gibson Hazard, the clip runs seven minutes long and stars LaKeith Stanfield, Young Thug, Gunna, and Morgan Freeman, the last of whom begins the trailer with a suspenseful narration.

“For years, Metro Boomin has protected the city from the unrelenting threat of evil,” Freeman says. “With the light of the Boomanati headquarters, once a beacon of hope, has gone dark. In Metro’s absence, villains rise from the shadows. If you never put on a chain again, your place in history is already cemented. You built a legacy, something people clearly kill for, but you and I both know that there’s far more to being the hero than the glory that comes with it.”

The video follows a storyline about a “new villain in town” and sees Metro being needed as a hero. Throughout the offering, fans are also treated with several previews of new songs with 21 Savage, Future, Chris Brown, and more.

Heroes & Villains will serve as his first solo LP in four years. Back in 2018, he made his full-length debut with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. That project went on to become a commercial success, grabbing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. It also picked up a Platinum certification and boasted well-loved tracks like “Space Cadet” featuring Gunna, “No Complaints” featuring Drake and Offset, and “Don’t Come Out The House” featuring 21 Savage.

Be sure to press play on Metro Boomin’s brand new short film for Heroes & Villains down below.