Earlier this week, REVOLT reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs is entering the race to purchase a majority stake in BET. The company is currently run by CEO Scott Mills, and BET Media Group includes BET, BET+, VH1, and BET’s production arm, BET Studios. A source close to Variety shared that Diddy is “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse.”

Yesterday (March 15), the Bad Boy took to Twitter to express his motivation to pursue ownership in the network. “Media is the most powerful industry in the world, but it’s the industry where we have the least amount of ownership, influence, and control,” he explained.

The media mogul then emphasized the importance of working together as a community to make a long-term change. “It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again, so we have the power to tell our own stories and control our own narrative,” he continued. “This is not about me, it’s about we! I’m building a team of leaders in the culture to pursue ownership in BET together! We have to unify our power and resources to create real change! #THETIMEISNOW.”

Diddy took the conversation over to Instagram, captioning a screenshot of his tweets with: “It always baffled my mind how we as Black folk have never unified our super powers to do business together, and that has to stop. The only way for us to progress and to elevate is through unity! The purpose is bigger than the moment! LOVE! LOVE! LOVE!”

As a music industry veteran and the current owner of REVOLT, the “Gotta Move On” creator has an extensive resume when it comes to making moves in media. Since 2013’s initial launch, REVOLT has grown to reach over 80 million homes, 12 million monthly digital visitors, and 18 million social media followers. Last year, he also created his own label, Love Records.