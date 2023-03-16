Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Earlier this week, REVOLT reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs is entering the race to purchase a majority stake in BET. The company is currently run by CEO Scott Mills, and BET Media Group includes BET, BET+, VH1, and BET’s production arm, BET Studios. A source close to Variety shared that Diddy is “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse.”

Yesterday (March 15), the Bad Boy took to Twitter to express his motivation to pursue ownership in the network. “Media is the most powerful industry in the world, but it’s the industry where we have the least amount of ownership, influence, and control,” he explained.

The media mogul then emphasized the importance of working together as a community to make a long-term change. “It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again, so we have the power to tell our own stories and control our own narrative,” he continued. “This is not about me, it’s about we! I’m building a team of leaders in the culture to pursue ownership in BET together! We have to unify our power and resources to create real change! #THETIMEISNOW.”

Diddy took the conversation over to Instagram, captioning a screenshot of his tweets with: “It always baffled my mind how we as Black folk have never unified our super powers to do business together, and that has to stop. The only way for us to progress and to elevate is through unity! The purpose is bigger than the moment! LOVE! LOVE! LOVE!”

As a music industry veteran and the current owner of REVOLT, the “Gotta Move On” creator has an extensive resume when it comes to making moves in media. Since 2013’s initial launch, REVOLT has grown to reach over 80 million homes, 12 million monthly digital visitors, and 18 million social media followers. Last year, he also created his own label, Love Records.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Lizzo reveals learning Beyoncé's "Get Me Bodied" dance saved her from depression

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Studio Sessions | Vic “BillboardKiller” Martin mentored Lucky Daye and recorded with TLC while being evicted

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Blxst unveils new visual for "Ghetto Cinderella"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Daniel Caesar shares symbolic visual for "Let Me Go"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Leon Thomas reaches a "Breaking Point" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Rap
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Lizzo reveals learning Beyoncé's "Get Me Bodied" dance saved her from depression

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Studio Sessions | Vic “BillboardKiller” Martin mentored Lucky Daye and recorded with TLC while being evicted

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Blxst unveils new visual for "Ghetto Cinderella"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Daniel Caesar shares symbolic visual for "Let Me Go"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Leon Thomas reaches a "Breaking Point" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More