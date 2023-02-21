Photo: NBC/Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the upcoming release of singer/songwriter Jozzy’s first EP, Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas. This will be first project drop from his label Love Records.

Love Records represents Combs’ triumphant return to R&B as an executive producer, curator, and A&R who will be creating timeless music with the next generation of world-class artists, producers, and songwriters. Multi-platinum songwriter and music visionary Jozzy is now stepping into the artist spotlight with her much-anticipated eight-track EP on Feb. 24.

“Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B,” the Love Records founder said. “Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy, have the potential to make her one of the greats, and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.” 

Diddy first introduced Jozzy to the world during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards as the first artist under his new R&B label before sharing the stage with her as she performed. At the time, he stated that Jozzy was “one of the most talented songwriters and artists” he had ever worked with and that she reminded him of an “R&B Biggie.”

The release of Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas expands Jozzy’s musical impact and introduces the world to her own artistry in a way that will show why she is one of the great artists and tastemakers leading the future of R&B.

The 8-track EP masterfully blends multiple genres — from R&B, soul, pop, hip hop, alternative, and contemporary music — and culminates in a one-of-a-kind sonic experience that places Jozzy into her own unique musical lane.

Check out the songs for Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas below and be sure to cop the project on Friday! You can also pre-save Jozzy’s EP here.

Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas tracklist:

1. “Replay”

2. “Commotion”

3. “She Asked Me”

4. “Free Game Interlude”

5. “Alone”

6. “Nasty Interlude”

7. “Don’t Say No”

8. “Spit Game Outro”

