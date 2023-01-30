In May 2022, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced a new endeavor: Love Records. The mogul promised the venture would strictly deliver R&B hits from only the best up-and-coming musicians. That same month, while serving as the official host of the Billboard Music Awards, he introduced the world to his label’s first artist, Jozzy.

“We are coming to you live from Club Love,” Diddy enthusiastically said before the audience. “Check this out — I’m so excited to do this right here. She is the first artist that I signed to Love Records. She’s one of the most talented songwriters and artists I have ever worked with. She reminds me of [an] R&B Biggie [Smalls]. And now… it’s her time. Show some love to Jozzy!” he exclaimed during the televised program. The Memphis, Tennessee native then serenaded the crowd with her single “Replay,” which is appearing on her forthcoming EP. The project’s release date is slated for Feb. 17.

On Friday (Jan. 27) night, Jozzy partnered with REVOLT for Safe Spot. The private, women’s only event was held in Los Angeles ahead of her album’s arrival. Inside the intimate South La Brea Ave venue, guests were treated to an open bar courtesy of CÎROC and DeLeón Tequila. Using the aforementioned spirits, four signature cocktails were carefully curated to celebrate the festivities: “Songs for Women” using DeLeón Reposado Tequila, grapefruit, club soda and citrus; the “Love Margarita” made with DeLeón Blanco Tequila, agave and citrus; “She Asked Me,” a blend of CÎROC VS Brandy, Cointreau and citrus; and last, but certainly not least, “The Diddy” mixed with CÎROC Vodka and lemonade.

On one end of the event space was a full-service kitchen complete with a waitstaff who served a variety of savory bites, such as raw oysters and mini crab salads, throughout the evening. Cozy reserved sections lined the walls and floral arrangements from Petal Pleasure decorated the dimly lit soirée. As the crowd mingled with each other, the DJ kept attendees entertained until Jozzy’s arrival. The guest list mirrored the Love Records signee’s impressive array of industry connects.

Some of the names who showed up to support Jozzy on her big night included Syd Tha Kyd of music powerhouse groups The Internet and Odd Future. The “Special Occasion” singer told REVOLT exclusively, “I’m here at the Safe Spot to celebrate with my girl Jozzy. Celebrating life. Celebrating being women.” Also spotted among the crowd was E.B. Wright, daughter of the late rap icon Eazy-E of N.W.A. The recording artist told REVOLT, “I’m here to celebrate my sister, Jozzy’s birthday.” Wright added, “We go back since I don’t even know how long. We share a mutual best friend, Elliott Williams, from Memphis. And we’ve been friends for so long, and I’m so proud of her and all her success. She is really doing the damn thing and I’m always by her side. We’re about to have fun tonight.”

No lies were told. As the party continued, guests were soon surprised by a familiar voice on the microphone. “I’ve been very lucky to become friends with this young talent very recently, and I was invited here tonight to sing a song,” Robin Thicke said as his voice echoed throughout the venue’s speakers. He continued, “It is my pleasure to be here because you are all so beautiful. Can we all agree?” Then, The crowd went wild. After thanking Jozzy for lifting the culture, Thicke performed his 2006 hit “Lost Without You.” The birthday girl happily sang and danced to the popular tune before a sea of supporters.

Before becoming the first talent to sign to Love Records, Jozzy spent years putting in work. Some of her accolades include releasing the song “Sucka Free” with Lil Wayne in 2019. That same year, she was also credited for boosting Lil Nas X’s career to new heights by writing Billy Ray Cyrus’ verse for the “Old Town Road (Remix).” You may have even heard Jozzy’s music on one of your favorite television shows. Her track “I’m Gone” with Tommy Genesis appeared on HBO’s hit series “Euphoria.” She’s also penned hits for the likes of Summer Walker, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell and Coldplay. We look forward to Jozzy’s continued success and are proud to have her as part of the REVOLT family.