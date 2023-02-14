Photo: Combs Global
By Isha Thorpe
  /  02.14.2023

Today marks a new chapter for mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs! On Tuesday (Feb. 14), the businessman announced the rebranding of his parent company Combs Enterprises to Combs Global.

This portfolio remix also marks the global expansion of his music, entertainment, fashion, spirits, media/television companies. Founded in 2013, Combs Global began with Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Spirits (Cîroc Vodka, DeLeón Tequila), AQUAhydrate, REVOLT MEDIA, Sean John, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, and The Sean Combs Foundation. Since then, it’s grown to include other entities such as Empower Global formally Shop Circulate, Our Fair Share, Love Records.

And in true Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop fashion, the REVOLT Chairman — who’s approaching 30 years of media dominance — is showing zero signs of slowing down.

“Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world,” Combs said. “I’ve enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries.”

The launch of Combs Global comes complete with a brand new logo, website, social media channels and brand communications. If the name already rings a bell to you, it was introduced to millions of Super Bowl viewers this past Sunday (Feb. 12) in Combs’ Uber One commercial where he reminded people that “Diddy don’t do jingles… Diddy does hits.”

The major announcement’s press release reads: “This past year, Combs’ acquisition of The Nile List, his $2 million investment in creator platform REC Philly, and the historic $185 million acquisition of key markets and assets from leading Cannabis company CRESCO Labs added to the Combs Global portfolio.”

It continues: “Combs also expanded his prestigious Capital Preparatory charter schools to now include campuses in the Bronx, New York and Hartford, Connecticut. Making an anticipated return to Music, Combs announced the launch of Love Records, an all-R&B record label, adding a new music imprint to his portfolio that builds on the legendary legacy of Bad Boy Entertainment.”

This year will further push Combs’ brands to new heights. 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Bad Boy Entertainment, 15th anniversary of Combs’ partnership with Diageo, the 10th anniversary of REVOLT. The sky isn’t even a limit for the businessman.

Welcome to the new era of Combs Global!

Sean "Diddy" Combs

