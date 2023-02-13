Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Each February, millions of people gather around the TV to watch the top two NFL teams battle each other head-to-head in one of the most significant sporting events of the year: the Super Bowl!

And for those who don’t care for the game, there are the amazing commercials and halftime show to keep everyone entertained. While the past few years didn’t produce as many memorable ads, 2023’s ads came in hot! They were hilarious and did what needed to be done — promote the heck out of some of our favorite companies.

From Diddy to Tubi to Serena Williams, check out our top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 below! 

1. Diddy for Uber One

In case you haven’t already heard, Diddy don’t do jingles! Prior to the 2023 Super Bowl, Diddy teamed up with Uber One to deliver one of the funniest Super Bowl advertisements. In it, the mogul meets with Uber executives in his Combs Global office who task him with creating “one hit for Uber One.” Diddy then calls for the assistance of stars such as Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis and more to recreate their biggest hits for the commercial. 

2. Ben Affleck and J-Lo for Dunkin’ Donuts

In 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shocked the world when they decided to reconcile after many years. For the big game, the pair really solidified their relationship by doing the unthinkable — a Super Bowl ad. In the Dunkin’ Donuts clip, Affleck works the drive-thru at his local Dunkin’ Donuts and is hilariously taking orders, until his wife pulls up, blows his cover, and asks for a glazed donut on her way out. 

3. Tubi

If you happened to be one of the millions of viewers watching the Eagles and Chiefs battle it out, you and your party may have had a mini heart attack after Tubi’s commercial. In the advertisement, we see commentators Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt welcome us back to the game before the television screen begins moving on its own to open Tubi’s app. With many people owning smart TVs in their homes, the entire series of events felt like someone had picked up the remote and changed the channel! Tubi’s simple, yet effective commercial had social media set ablaze, and will quickly go down as one of the night’s most memorable advertisements. 

4. Cardi B and Offset for McDonald’s

In a McDonald’s Super Bowl advertisement titled “Knowing Their Order,” the fast-food empire took a unique approach by spotlighting eight couples. Each couple shared their partner’s McDonald’s order, and one of those couples happened to be Cardi B and Offset. Cardi shared Offset’s go-to McDonald’s order, “He likes a quarter pounder and a Hi-C.” The duo then went on to debate sharing fries, and Offset said, “What’s mine is hers, ain’t no stealing.” The ad was in perfect timing too because the couple will release their new Cardi B & Offset meal tomorrow (Feb. 14), which includes a classic McDonald’s cheeseburger, a large coke, and BBQ sauce to match. The meal also includes a large order of fries and an apple pie. Quite the meal!

5. Serena Williams for Michelob ULTRA

With Serena Williams commemorating her decades-long, legendary tennis career, what better way for her to spend her retirement than golfing with none other than Michael O’Keefe — aka Caddyshack‘s Danny Noonan? “New Members Day” introduces Jimmy Butler, Chiney Ogwumike, and Williams to the course, and they have a blast. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Twitter reacts as the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

By DJ First Class
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

9 Black creatives making history today

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Listicles
NFL
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Twitter reacts as the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

By DJ First Class
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

9 Black creatives making history today

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More