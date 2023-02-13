Each February, millions of people gather around the TV to watch the top two NFL teams battle each other head-to-head in one of the most significant sporting events of the year: the Super Bowl!

And for those who don’t care for the game, there are the amazing commercials and halftime show to keep everyone entertained. While the past few years didn’t produce as many memorable ads, 2023’s ads came in hot! They were hilarious and did what needed to be done — promote the heck out of some of our favorite companies.

From Diddy to Tubi to Serena Williams, check out our top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 below!

1. Diddy for Uber One

In case you haven’t already heard, Diddy don’t do jingles! Prior to the 2023 Super Bowl, Diddy teamed up with Uber One to deliver one of the funniest Super Bowl advertisements. In it, the mogul meets with Uber executives in his Combs Global office who task him with creating “one hit for Uber One.” Diddy then calls for the assistance of stars such as Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis and more to recreate their biggest hits for the commercial.

2. Ben Affleck and J-Lo for Dunkin’ Donuts

In 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shocked the world when they decided to reconcile after many years. For the big game, the pair really solidified their relationship by doing the unthinkable — a Super Bowl ad. In the Dunkin’ Donuts clip, Affleck works the drive-thru at his local Dunkin’ Donuts and is hilariously taking orders, until his wife pulls up, blows his cover, and asks for a glazed donut on her way out.

3. Tubi

If you happened to be one of the millions of viewers watching the Eagles and Chiefs battle it out, you and your party may have had a mini heart attack after Tubi’s commercial. In the advertisement, we see commentators Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt welcome us back to the game before the television screen begins moving on its own to open Tubi’s app. With many people owning smart TVs in their homes, the entire series of events felt like someone had picked up the remote and changed the channel! Tubi’s simple, yet effective commercial had social media set ablaze, and will quickly go down as one of the night’s most memorable advertisements.

4. Cardi B and Offset for McDonald’s

In a McDonald’s Super Bowl advertisement titled “Knowing Their Order,” the fast-food empire took a unique approach by spotlighting eight couples. Each couple shared their partner’s McDonald’s order, and one of those couples happened to be Cardi B and Offset. Cardi shared Offset’s go-to McDonald’s order, “He likes a quarter pounder and a Hi-C.” The duo then went on to debate sharing fries, and Offset said, “What’s mine is hers, ain’t no stealing.” The ad was in perfect timing too because the couple will release their new Cardi B & Offset meal tomorrow (Feb. 14), which includes a classic McDonald’s cheeseburger, a large coke, and BBQ sauce to match. The meal also includes a large order of fries and an apple pie. Quite the meal!

5. Serena Williams for Michelob ULTRA

With Serena Williams commemorating her decades-long, legendary tennis career, what better way for her to spend her retirement than golfing with none other than Michael O’Keefe — aka Caddyshack‘s Danny Noonan? “New Members Day” introduces Jimmy Butler, Chiney Ogwumike, and Williams to the course, and they have a blast.