In the days leading up to this year’s Super Bowl, companies are beginning to reveal star-studded advertisements that will run during the big event. Among the bunch is mobility giant Uber, who decided to team up with Diddy for a hilarious commercial.

Premiered on Tuesday (Feb. 7), the one-minute clip shows Diddy being tasked by executives to create a hit song for their Uber One platform. Initially irked by the idea (“Diddy don’t do jingles”), he eventually agrees and, with the help of peers like Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, and Kelis, attempts to create a final product by changing lyrics within classic records. Following an Ylvis rejection and fourth-quarter Haddaway submission, Diddy finds the perfect remix.

Given the video’s magnitude, it only makes sense for Diddy to push his own brands throughout. As such, viewers can see plugs for the billionaire mogul’s CÎROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila spirits. In addition, the ad arrives as Diddy launches his latest venture, Combs Global, and continues to expand the R&B-based Love Records imprint.

In a statement to USA Today, Global Executive Creative Director Danielle Hawley opened up about Uber’s decision to recruit the decorated chart-topper:

“As the only global company that helps you go anywhere and get anything, our membership program is the best way to save,” she said. “We want people to remember that, so for this year’s Super Bowl ad, we set out to help everyone get Uber One stuck in their heads — and what better way to do that than with a hit song?”

As far as the product being offered, a membership to Uber One allows users to earn discounts on the different options that are provided, including Uber Eats and the company’s flagship rider service. Those who sign up now will receive a free three-month subscription to try it out. Check out the Diddy-led commercial below.