Today (Dec. 14), Diddy dropped off his latest single, the infectious “Sex In The Porsche,” with OVO Sound’s own PARTYNEXTDOOR. Showcasing the music mogul’s evolution and signature style, the release comes after yesterday’s (Dec. 13) surprise announcement on social media.

As expected, Diddy had his hand in every part of the new track — he co-wrote the sexy song with PND, and the Bad Boy icon also co-produced alongside Nyan.

“I invented champagne, makin’ love in the rain (Come on)/No way out, this might be the last train (Let’s go)/Showed her s**t she never could see/She think she dreamin’, I had to tell her to breathe,” Diddy rapped.

His latest offering follows the June release “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, which marked Diddy’s 11th No. 1 hit. An irresistible track, “Gotta Move On” is centered around the realization that a relationship has met its unfortunate end:

“I triеd, I tried to give it all to you, baby, brand new Mercedes, a newborn baby, yeah, and I told you, ‘Your love too lazy,’ damn, all you had to do was love me, baby… You found a new man, so I gotta move on, guess you got a new agenda with someone you barely know, I won’t, said you’re wrong, guess you had to move on…”

“Sex In The Porsche” is the second official drop from Diddy’s LOVE RECORDS imprint, which was launched back in May in partnership with Motown Records. At that time, the superstar spoke on his reasoning for said venture:

“Music has always been my first love; LOVE RECORDS is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life. For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

If you’ve been enjoying the living legend’s resurgence in R&B, you’re in luck, as fans can look forward to a full project dropping early next year. For now, press play on “Sex In The Porsche” below.