Today (Dec. 13), Diddy decided to surprise the masses by announcing that he’s dropping a new single at midnight (Dec. 14). Titled “Sex In The Porsche,” the track will see him connecting with Canadian talent PARTYNEXTDOOR. It will also follow the chart-topping hit “Gotta Move On,” the first official single to be released via the New York mogul’s Love Records imprint.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Diddy teamed up with Motown Records to launch the aforementioned label back in May, which — as he revealed in a statement — is dedicated to creating quality R&B music for the world to enjoy:

“Music has always been my first love; Love Records is the next chapter, is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life… For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Then-Motown CEO and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam also spoke on her excitement about the partnership:

“This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture. To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

It’s been seven years since the release of Diddy’s most recent full-length LP, MMM, a critically acclaimed body of work filled with contributions from French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil’ Kim, Future, and more. Prior to that, he liberated the groundbreaking Last Train To Paris in 2010, a more experimental effort that he created alongside Kalenna Harper and Dirty Money alum Dawn Richard.

Check out Diddy’s official announcement for the PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted offering below. You can preorder “Sex In The Porsche” on your preferred streaming platform here.