By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset seem to be getting to the bag for Valentine’s Day. Yesterday (Feb. 12), the married rap stars performed at a Super Bowl party in Arizona and, hours later, the couple was spotted in an ad showcasing their love — and some tasty food — during the big game.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Cardi and Offset rocked the crowd for a performance of their 2019 hit “Clout.” The show took place during a Hall of Fame pre-Super Bowl party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos. After the two teamed up for the banger, the Invasion of Privacy artist kept things going with several of her chart-toppers such as “Tomorrow 2,” “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP” and “Money.” The big weekend also brought out a ton of big names. According to The Hollywood Reporter, familiar faces such as Serena Williams, Kelis and Marshall Faulk were also in attendance for the fun time.

Later that day, once the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off, fans were treated to some well-thought-out commercials. McDonald’s dropped an ad featuring the famous lovebirds. Starting tomorrow (Feb. 14), the Cardi B & Offset meal will be available at the fast food retailer for a limited time. Fans can pick up on a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and large coke — the New York native’s preferences — and a quarter pounder with cheese with a large Hi-C orange lavaburst — a meal selected by the Migos artist — plus a large order of fries and an apple pie. In the commercial, couples take turns guessing their loved one’s favorite menu items.

“If I don’t know Kenny’s order, then I don’t know Kenny,” one woman says while sitting next to her man in the ad. “He likes a quarter pounder, no onions, just cheese,” Cardi says smiling as they sit in a dimly lit McDonald’s booth. Offset adds, “What’s mine is hers. Ain’t no stealing.” The commercial’s extended version was uploaded to the company’s YouTube channel yesterday. “Love this… love the personal connection,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “So cute, love how they showed many different types of people.”

