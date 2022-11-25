Cardi B hit us with a Thanksgiving throwback yesterday (Nov. 24). The “Tomorrow 2” rapper celebrated the holiday by showing off never-before-seen family portraits from this year’s Halloween along with a special message.

“Grateful for my family. Thank you, Lord, for changing my life around,” the New York native captioned her photo, which showed Cardi and her husband, Offset, alongside their two children, 4-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus and 1-year-old Wave Set Cephus. The family happily posed as characters from the Batman franchise, with the “WAP” artist assuming the Caped Crusader. Offset cosplayed as the Joker, and their little ones dressed as Harley Quinn and the Riddler. Fans and celebrities alike loved the family’s DC Comics-inspired costumes, filling the comments section of the Instagram post with love.

Last month, Cardi shared a few snaps of her Mugler-inspired Marge Simpson costume on Halloween. Sadly, the unthinkable happened the following day. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Nov. 1, Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston. The 28-year-old Georgia-born artist was one-third of the rap group Migos, which includes Offset. At the time of the shooting, Takeoff was at a private event at a Houston bowling alley. Local authorities do not believe the slain rapper was the intended target. No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made, though officials are confident justice will prevail.

Following Takeoff’s death, both Cardi and Offset understandably took a break from social media. Earlier this week, Offset shared a photo of his fallen friend that read, “Missing everything ‘bout you; ‘specially that smile.” The week after Takeoff’s funeral, the “Ric Flair Drip” musician broke his silence about the tragedy. “Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time,” he wrote in an emotional Instagram post. As Cardi reflected on how grateful she is to have her family, she also shared a video of her bunch at the Halloween photoshoot and two pics of the group traveling.