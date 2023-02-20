Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

This summer will definitely be hot! The iconic Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia with a lineup as legendary as the annual event. For the first time ever, multi-Grammy Award-winning legend Diddy will headline the concert with famed hip hop group The Roots.

The excitement doesn’t end there — Ms. Lauryn Hill will grace the stage and serenade fans with her complete The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album. The rare performance will commemorate 25 years since the project was released. The 16-track body of work produced fan favorites such as “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Everything is Everything” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby).” Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle makes his Roots Picnic debut when he co-headlines with The Roots for a comedy set that has never before pulled off to this magnitude.

Other artists include Ari Lennox, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, GloRilla and more. The festival has even secured a State Property reunion with Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino and Sparks. And with a special set featuring gospel greats Mary Mary, the Roots Picnic will surely have something for everyone. Ticket holders can also check out the Podcast Stage, where they’ll find live podcasts from hosts like Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks. Plenty of fun on-site activations will be available to fans, allowing for great memories and discussions on topics about film and social justice that will take place during the festival.

The Roots Picnic launched in 2007, and since then, the event has proven to be one of the summer’s most highly anticipated festivals and a celebration of Philadelphia’s robust music scene. The two-day extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at The Mann Center in Fairmount Park. Chappelle’s stand-up show will kick things off on Friday, June 2. Are you ready to experience complete musical and cultural immersion? Thanks to The Roots and Live Nation Urban, tickets go on sale this week. A fan club presale launches tomorrow (Feb. 21) at 12 p.m. ET, and general on-sale follows on Wednesday (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Uncle Murda responds on IG to Trick Daddy calling him a "clown" on his online cooking show

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Bktherula returns with new 'LVL5 P1' project

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

Jim Jones wants Cardi B and Fabolous to represent teams in the Mayor's Cup of Dance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

French Montana named the most streamed African-born artist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

T.I. says his final album signals the end of his reign as the King of the South

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Ice-T becomes hip hop's latest OG honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Snoop Dogg brings Death Row catalog back to TikTok

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Listen to Big Scarr's posthumous release 'The Secret Weapon'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Sean "Diddy" Combs
The Roots

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Uncle Murda responds on IG to Trick Daddy calling him a "clown" on his online cooking show

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Bktherula returns with new 'LVL5 P1' project

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

Jim Jones wants Cardi B and Fabolous to represent teams in the Mayor's Cup of Dance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

French Montana named the most streamed African-born artist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

T.I. says his final album signals the end of his reign as the King of the South

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Ice-T becomes hip hop's latest OG honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Snoop Dogg brings Death Row catalog back to TikTok

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Listen to Big Scarr's posthumous release 'The Secret Weapon'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

“Where I’m from, you don’t call somebody a snitch unless you see the paperwork in ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023
View More