This summer will definitely be hot! The iconic Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia with a lineup as legendary as the annual event. For the first time ever, multi-Grammy Award-winning legend Diddy will headline the concert with famed hip hop group The Roots.

The excitement doesn’t end there — Ms. Lauryn Hill will grace the stage and serenade fans with her complete The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album. The rare performance will commemorate 25 years since the project was released. The 16-track body of work produced fan favorites such as “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Everything is Everything” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby).” Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle makes his Roots Picnic debut when he co-headlines with The Roots for a comedy set that has never before pulled off to this magnitude.

Other artists include Ari Lennox, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, GloRilla and more. The festival has even secured a State Property reunion with Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino and Sparks. And with a special set featuring gospel greats Mary Mary, the Roots Picnic will surely have something for everyone. Ticket holders can also check out the Podcast Stage, where they’ll find live podcasts from hosts like Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks. Plenty of fun on-site activations will be available to fans, allowing for great memories and discussions on topics about film and social justice that will take place during the festival.

The Roots Picnic launched in 2007, and since then, the event has proven to be one of the summer’s most highly anticipated festivals and a celebration of Philadelphia’s robust music scene. The two-day extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at The Mann Center in Fairmount Park. Chappelle’s stand-up show will kick things off on Friday, June 2. Are you ready to experience complete musical and cultural immersion? Thanks to The Roots and Live Nation Urban, tickets go on sale this week. A fan club presale launches tomorrow (Feb. 21) at 12 p.m. ET, and general on-sale follows on Wednesday (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available here.