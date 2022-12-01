GloRilla’s rise to stardom has been inspirational to watch. Since dropping her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” in April, the 23-year-old has won the hearts of millions. From selling out her first tour to performing at the American Music Awards and even being nominated for a Grammy, Gloria Hallelujah Woods has had a blessed year. But life wasn’t always glamorous before fame.

On Tuesday (Nov. 29), a TikTok user named primeape09 shared a video of Woods before the world came to know her as the hit-making artist she is today. “Found this gem of GloRilla working at Checkers [or] Rally’s” the video read. He captioned the post “Medium or Large” with laughing emojis. In the clip, the Memphis, Tennessee native is clocked into her shift at the fast food restaurant but keeps herself entertained by going live on social media. As a co-worker in the background complains about the building being cold, Big Glo mocks a customer who recently asked for free food. “Yeah, get yo’ a** back,” she said to her followers in response to the request.

Next, she put a hater in their place. “What’s up, gap?” she read in her live-streamed comments. “Boy, you better get yo’ ugly a** back before I block yo’ lil ugly lame a**,” she barked back. GloRilla quickly shook off the comment and got back to the job, saying, “How may I help you?” into her headpiece as she manned the drive-thru. “A number two? Medium or large?” the hard worker asked before the clip ended. It’s unclear when the video was recorded and the young rapper has yet to address it, but it’s amazing to see how far she’s come since the release of her first single earlier this year.

GloRilla often uses her social media to share words of wisdom with her massive following in a way that resonates with those who know her best. “The same song they was clowning me [and] my friends about, saying we was ugly [and] dusty, just got nominated for a Grammy!!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE, YOU CAN NOT FAIL,” she tweeted after her recent Grammy nomination. Last week, the “Tomorrow 2” artist shared a video of herself offering positive words. “I just need to let y’all know, motherf**king inspirational message. B**ch, what God got for you, nobody can take it away,” she said.

