By Angel Saunders
  /  11.21.2022

On Sunday (Nov. 20), the 2022 American Music Awards took place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Hip hop newcomer and fan-favorite GloRilla hit the stage to perform her song “Tomorrow 2” and the crowd was pleasantly surprised when Cardi B joined the Memphis, Tennessee native.

“IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: GloRilla and Cardi B just KILLED IT at the 2022 #AmericanMusicAwards with ‘Tomorrow 2,’” one person tweeted. Another followed up with, “The way GloRilla [and] Cardi B had [the] best performance of the night already. Period! #AMAs.” Fans weren’t the only ones raving about their show-stopping performance. Billboard ranked the team at the top of the list when it came to recaps for the night. “GloRilla, motorcycles, convertibles, stunning outfits and a surprise appearance by Cardi B? The duo’s first TV performance of ‘Tomorrow 2’ was everything we could have wanted and more. They blew the competition away,” the publication wrote yesterday.

Even fellow celebrities were seen turning up to the hit song. “Coco Jones tonight during Cardi B and GloRilla’s performance jamming,” an account tweeted along with a video of the songstress singing and dancing along. Another fan account posted a video of Yung Miami of the City Girls enjoying the popular tune at a separate event. After their AMA performance, Cardi did an Instagram Live where she showed major love to the 23-year-old rapper.

“I love GloRilla. If you don’t f**king like me, fine. But like GloRilla,” Cardi began. The New York rapper noted how much the new artist reminds her of her friends. “I just love her. She’s like real, the definition of humble. I know sometimes y’all be getting at some hating a** s**t when somebody really makes it, but don’t hate on her… because she’s really like a sweet a**, dope a** person and I just love her,” the 30-year-old added. Fans also noticed their special bond. “Cardi B [and] GloRilla’s little hug. They love each other so much,” one person tweeted. Another said, “CARDI MFFFF B! STOP PLAYINNN! GLORILLA AND CARDI’S CHEMISTRY>.”

Check out the best reactions below.

