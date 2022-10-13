Today (Oct. 13), Dick Clark Productions and ABC have officially announced the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards, a night dedicated to celebrating the year’s top achievements in music according to fan votes. Nominees include Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and many others.

The show is set to air live on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. EST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. Voting for all categories is now open on VoteAMAs.com, where fans can also view the full list of nominees. The only category that is not available for voting yet is Favorite K-Pop Artist, which will open on Nov. 1.

Bad Bunny is this year’s most nominated artist with eight total nods, including his first nomination for Artist of the Year. If he sweeps all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs won in a single year. Bad Bunny is also up for Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album, and Favorite Latin Song.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are tied for the most nominated female artists with six nods each. Both are nominated in the Artist of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album categories. Following suit is Drake, who also earned six nods.

Many artists are also making their AMAs debut this year. “I’m so happy for my first nomination in the AMAs as the Best Female Latin Artist. Thank you,” tweeted Anitta, who was also nominated for her very first VMA earlier this year.

Last year, the AMAs were a night to remember. The show was hosted by Cardi B and fans to got enjoy stellar performances by Silk Sonic, Chlöe Bailey, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and many others.