Back in December of 2022, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore LP, HEROES & VILLAINS, a 15-song effort with additional contributions from John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and more. The project was a commercial success for the St. Louis producer, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 185,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

One particular standout from HEROES & VILLAINS, “Creepin’,” featured The Weeknd and 21 Savage. With additional production from DaHeala, Peter Lee Johnson, and ​Johan Lenox, that single took inspiration from the Mario Winans’ classic “I Don’t Wanna Know,” remaining centered around the cold realities of infidelity.

“How you go from housewife to a sneaky link? Got you riding ’round in all type of Benzes and Rovers, girl, you used to ride in the rinky dink, I’m the one put you in Eliantte, Fashion Nova model, I put you on the runway, you was rockin’ Coach bags, got you Chane’-ne’, side b**ch in Frisco, I call her my bay-bae, I got a girl but I still feel alone, if you playin’ me that mean my home ain’t home, havin’ nightmares of goin’ through your phone…”

Today (March 17), Metro decided to bless the masses with a remix of “Creepin'” that sees an additional contribution from Diddy. As expected, the Bad Boy mogul matches the song’s energy perfectly, which isn’t a surprise given his experience with this type of subject matter from a musical standpoint.

HEROES & VILLAINS follows Metro’s debut LP, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, another top-tier effort that made landfall in 2018 and was packed with many of hip hop’s current frontrunners. A couple of years later, he would reunite with Savage for the sequel to their breakthrough album Savage Mode. Press play on “Creepin’ (Remix)” below.