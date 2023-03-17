Photo: Cover art for Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix)” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Back in December of 2022, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore LP, HEROES & VILLAINS, a 15-song effort with additional contributions from John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and more. The project was a commercial success for the St. Louis producer, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 185,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

One particular standout from HEROES & VILLAINS, “Creepin’,” featured The Weeknd and 21 Savage. With additional production from DaHeala, Peter Lee Johnson, and ​Johan Lenox, that single took inspiration from the Mario Winans’ classic “I Don’t Wanna Know,” remaining centered around the cold realities of infidelity.

“How you go from housewife to a sneaky link? Got you riding ’round in all type of Benzes and Rovers, girl, you used to ride in the rinky dink, I’m the one put you in Eliantte, Fashion Nova model, I put you on the runway, you was rockin’ Coach bags, got you Chane’-ne’, side b**ch in Frisco, I call her my bay-bae, I got a girl but I still feel alone, if you playin’ me that mean my home ain’t home, havin’ nightmares of goin’ through your phone…”

Today (March 17), Metro decided to bless the masses with a remix of “Creepin'” that sees an additional contribution from Diddy. As expected, the Bad Boy mogul matches the song’s energy perfectly, which isn’t a surprise given his experience with this type of subject matter from a musical standpoint.

HEROES & VILLAINS follows Metro’s debut LP, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, another top-tier effort that made landfall in 2018 and was packed with many of hip hop’s current frontrunners. A couple of years later, he would reunite with Savage for the sequel to their breakthrough album Savage Mode. Press play on “Creepin’ (Remix)” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Usher drops off his latest single "GLU"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Doechii taps Kodak Black for new "What It Is" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

EST Gee drops off sophomore 'MAD' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.17.2023

Nipsey Hussle's kids will take ownership of Marathon Clothing store

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
21 Savage
Metro Boomin
Rap
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Singles
The Weeknd
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Usher drops off his latest single "GLU"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Doechii taps Kodak Black for new "What It Is" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

EST Gee drops off sophomore 'MAD' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.17.2023

Nipsey Hussle's kids will take ownership of Marathon Clothing store

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More