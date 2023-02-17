Back in December of 2022, Metro Boomin unleashed his highly anticipated HEROES & VILLAINS album. The project boasted appearances from Don Toliver, Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and more across 15 tracks. It was paired with a Morgan Freeman-starring short film, as well as the official music video for “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” featuring Future.

Today (Feb. 17), the acclaimed producer returned to share the official Villains Version of the album. The offering is a direct follow-up to the Heroes Version that was revealed last month, which was comprised of all the instrumentals from the album for fans to use. This time around, Metro provided ChoppedNotSlopped mixes of all 15 songs, in addition to the original tracks heard in the December 2022 release. On the project’s introduction, John Legend’s vocals in “On Time” welcome listeners to the sonic experience:

“They pray for the day that I lose it, but God gave me the power to use it/ May have waited a while, but I’m on time, yeah, I glide through the rain and the fire/ Take no days off, can’t retire, know you waited a while, but I’m on time/ Oh, I’m on time, hey, know you waited a while, but I’m on time”

HEROES & VILLAINS marked Metro’s first solo LP in four years. Back in 2018, he made his full-length debut with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. That project went on to become a commercial success, grabbing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and also picking up a Platinum certification. Since then, he has shared offerings like 2020’s Savage Mode II project with 21 Savage, “Mile High” with James Blake and Travis Scott, “Go Viral” by Joe Moses, and more.

Be sure to press play on Metro Boomin’s brand new HEROES & VILLAINS (Villains Version) album down below.