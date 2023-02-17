Photo: Cover art for Metro Boomin’s ‘HEROES & VILLAINS (Villains Version)’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Back in December of 2022, Metro Boomin unleashed his highly anticipated HEROES & VILLAINS album. The project boasted appearances from Don Toliver, Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and more across 15 tracks. It was paired with a Morgan Freeman-starring short film, as well as the official music video for “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” featuring Future.

Today (Feb. 17), the acclaimed producer returned to share the official Villains Version of the album. The offering is a direct follow-up to the Heroes Version that was revealed last month, which was comprised of all the instrumentals from the album for fans to use. This time around, Metro provided ChoppedNotSlopped mixes of all 15 songs, in addition to the original tracks heard in the December 2022 release. On the project’s introduction, John Legend’s vocals in “On Time” welcome listeners to the sonic experience:

“They pray for the day that I lose it, but God gave me the power to use it/ May have waited a while, but I’m on time, yeah, I glide through the rain and the fire/ Take no days off, can’t retire, know you waited a while, but I’m on time/ Oh, I’m on time, hey, know you waited a while, but I’m on time”

HEROES & VILLAINS marked Metro’s first solo LP in four years. Back in 2018, he made his full-length debut with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. That project went on to become a commercial success, grabbing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and also picking up a Platinum certification. Since then, he has shared offerings like 2020’s Savage Mode II project with 21 Savage, “Mile High” with James Blake and Travis Scott, “Go Viral” by Joe Moses, and more.

Be sure to press play on Metro Boomin’s brand new HEROES & VILLAINS (Villains Version) album down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Cardi B and Offset partner with McDonald’s for clever limited-edition merch line

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for new "HO4ME" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Rico Nasty to headline the next "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Metro Boomin
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Cardi B and Offset partner with McDonald’s for clever limited-edition merch line

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for new "HO4ME" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Rico Nasty to headline the next "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Social Justice

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

Arizona gallery owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. was filmed mocking Native Americans and professing his love ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023
News

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

Oh, we definitely would’ve gotten jiggy wit’ it.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
View More