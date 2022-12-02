Today (Dec. 2), Metro Boomin unleashed his highly anticipated Heroes & Villains album. The project boasts appearances from Don Toliver, Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and more across 15 tracks. To celebrate its arrival, the Diamond-certified producer has shared the music video for “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” a Future-assisted standout from the body of work.

The new cinematic clip opens up with the pair getting caught up in a tense diamond heist. Then, it spirals into a surreal journey that sees Metro surfing through the sky, coming face to face with explosions, and more. On the song, Future delivers his raps about getting to the money:

“Candy in the cup, gotta get paid (What?), king of the streets (Yeah), young n***a made/ Sprayin’ up the crowd, takе it to the grave, ain’t having problems, I’m sipping thе Barre, shoutout to Dallas, my b**ch is a star/ N***a get rich, better take it to war (Yeah), piss on your casket, shoot at your broad/ Do you somethin’ nasty, roll you in a ‘gar, b**ch get graphic, f**k me in a car/ I get you a brand new Rollie tomorrow, I put a brand new Rollie on your arm”

Heroes & Villains marks Metro’s first solo LP in four years. Back in 2018, he made his full-length debut with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. That project went on to become a commercial success, grabbing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and also picking up a Platinum certification. Since then, he has shared offerings like 2020’s Savage Mode II project with 21 Savage, “Mile High” with James Blake and Travis Scott, “Go Viral” by Joe Moses, and more.

Be sure to press play on Metro Boomin’s brand new “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” music video featuring Future down below.