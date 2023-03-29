Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer via Getty Images and Momodu Mansaray / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Both JID and Metro Boomin dropped hit albums in 2022. JID released his third LP, The Forever Story, in August of last year, while Metro Boomin’s sophomore solo full-length, HEROES & VILLAINS, arrived in December. Yesterday (March 28), Metro took to Twitter to post a photo with JID and hinted that they were cooking up something together.  

“Got a lot of new music coming but when me and [JID] drop,” he wrote with several fire emojis and a spiral-eyes emoji. JID, in response, shared his gratitude for being able to join forces with the Grammy-nominated producer. “I love working with you, brudda,” he wrote. “It’s an honor.” Metro reciprocated the love, tweeting, “Honor is mine, family.” Check out the exchange below.

When Rap301 tweeted the news that JID and Metro were in the studio together and working on a one-off track, the “Surround Sound” MC replied to correct the record. “Teases album,” he wrote with an asterisk in response to the post.

Debating Hip Hop celebrated the news, saying, “We’re really getting a [JID] x [Metro Boomin] album.” Metro confirmed that a full-length project was indeed on the way, retweeting the post with, “Yessir!!” and several fire emojis. 

The forthcoming JID link-up is the latest collaborative album that Metro has announced to be coming this year. On March 6, the “Creepin'” producer confirmed that he and Future were working on an LP of their own. 

JID and Metro, meanwhile, have been alluding to working together since 2021. “[Metro Boomin is] one [of] da most talented and realest innit,” JID wrote on Twitter with a goat emoji. Metro returned the praise. “Likewise my boy,” he said in response seen below. “It takes one to know one for sure. We applying PRESSURE.”

A release date or title for the upcoming project remains unknown.

