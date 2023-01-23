Metro Boomin is putting it out there that he has a lot more planned following the success of his latest album, Heroes & Villains. Over the weekend, a clip from his recent interview with DJ Drama’s “The Streetz Iz Watching” podcast went viral, and the St. Louis-born superproducer suggested that he and Don Toliver could be dropping a joint effort.

When Drama asked Metro if there was a collaborative album he was working on or wanted to work on, he first confirmed that he and Future planned to drop a project, then he followed up and said that he and “Don might” have something in the making.

Metro Boomin + Don Toliver album will be one of the best of 2023 if it happens 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EHPkHfIbjw — Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) January 21, 2023

Metro and Toliver are frequent collaborators. For his latest effort, Metro included the Houston artist on multiple songs, and they all reached the Billboard Hot 100: “Too Many Nights,” featuring Future, debuted at No. 22; “Around Me” debuted at No. 53; and “I Can’t Save You (Interlude),” which also features Pluto, debuted at No. 55.

Metro’s Heroes & Villains, which came out on Dec. 2, 2022, is his third No. 1 album. The 15-track project sold 185,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week. It also made history by scoring the highest first-week sales for a non-rapping producer. He became the first non-rapping producer to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first two solo albums.

There is no timeline on when Metro will officially announce the joint effort, but the last time fans got a solo project from the “Cardigan” rapper was in 2021 when he dropped Life of a Don. The 16-track project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with over 65,000 album-equivalent units sold.