By Kevin Keise
  /  01.23.2023

Metro Boomin is putting it out there that he has a lot more planned following the success of his latest album, Heroes & Villains. Over the weekend, a clip from his recent interview with DJ Drama’s The Streetz Iz Watching” podcast went viral, and the St. Louis-born superproducer suggested that he and Don Toliver could be dropping a joint effort. 

When Drama asked Metro if there was a collaborative album he was working on or wanted to work on, he first confirmed that he and Future planned to drop a project, then he followed up and said that he and “Don might” have something in the making. 

Metro and Toliver are frequent collaborators. For his latest effort, Metro included the Houston artist on multiple songs, and they all reached the Billboard Hot 100: “Too Many Nights,” featuring Future, debuted at No. 22; “Around Me” debuted at No. 53; and  “I Can’t Save You (Interlude),” which also features Pluto, debuted at No. 55.

Metro’s Heroes & Villains, which came out on Dec. 2, 2022, is his third No. 1 album. The 15-track project sold 185,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week. It also made history by scoring the highest first-week sales for a non-rapping producer. He became the first non-rapping producer to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first two solo albums.

There is no timeline on when Metro will officially announce the joint effort, but the last time fans got a solo project from the “Cardigan” rapper was in 2021 when he dropped Life of a Don. The 16-track project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with over 65,000 album-equivalent units sold.

