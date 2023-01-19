Although Future didn’t officially confirm a collaborative album with Metro Boomin is on the way, he did endorse the idea. Yesterday (Jan. 18), the FBG president gave fans hope on his Instagram Story when he reshared a post from @Theakway1 that read, “Future X Metro Boomin OTW with the album of the year.”

These two hip hop giants are at the peak of their careers. Most of the Atlanta rapper and St. Louis superproducer’s commercial success came from their latest projects, respectively.

Pluto’s I Never Liked You, which is a 16-track project that dropped in April of 2022, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning 222,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It became his eighth chart-topping project and earned him seven 2023 Grammy nominations. He also won an American Music Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems.

Meanwhile, Metro’s Heroes & Villains, which came out on Dec. 2, 2022, became his third No. 1 album. The 15-track project sold 185,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week. It also made history by scoring the highest first-week sales for a non-rapping producer. He became the first non-rapping producer to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first two solo albums.

Although Metro wasn’t featured on Future’s latest LP, the producer doesn’t deny the chemistry they share in the studio. He and the WIZRD teamed up on multiple tracks such as: “Karate Chop,” “Blow a Bag,” “Jumpman,” “Superhero” and more. On the release day of his album, hip hop journalist Ebro Darden interviewed Metro, and he explain why he didn’t have any producer credits on I Never Liked You.

“[Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” he said. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.”

Metro added: “I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.’”

“Mask Off” is one of Future’s biggest records as it just went nine-times Platinum last August.