Before Future hits the next destination for his “One Big Party Tour,” he took the time to express gratitude to his Houston fans for their support on opening night. Yesterday (Jan. 9), the Freebandz president posted pictures on his Instagram Story of his sold-out performance in the Toyota Center. He shared a series of photos of himself rocking the stage that captured the electrifying energy of the crowd. In one of the flicks, he hashtagged the tour and typed “Houston.”

This came a day after the Atlanta rapper went on Twitter and expressed love for his H-Town fans. On Sunday (Jan. 8), he made two tweets dedicated to his supporters.

“The city came out, the energy was there, the love was undeniable,” He wrote. “Thank u, HOUSTON.” He continued, “It’s the unconditional love from the fans that keep me going.”

Future kicked off his tour on Saturday (Jan. 7), and along with showing love to the fans, he gave some of the city’s most legendary rappers a chance to rock the crowd. Along with the listed performers, he brought out Slim Thug, Bun B, and Trae tha Truth.

The next city for the Future and friends “One Big Party Tour” will be Charlotte on (Jan. 13) at the Spectrum Center. Special guests include Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Double 00 and Ocean x Kungfu.

Due to medical reasons, Rob49 didn’t perform at his Houston show, and it is uncertain when he will return to rocking crowds. On Jan. 4, the Louisiana rapper was shot on the scene while filming a video with French Montana at The Licking in Miami Gardens. The rapper was hospitalized after the incident.

When Future is done touring, he will gear up for 2023 Rolling Loud California. The music festival takes place the weekend of March 3-5 at Hollywood Park Grounds outside of SoFi Stadium. He will be there with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne and more.